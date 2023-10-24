Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) Speaks on the Senate floor to recognize October as National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — A U.S. Senator from Kansas introduces a resolution to recognize the Down syndrome community.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) along with Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) introduced a resolution to recognize October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Both Moran and Casey are Senate co-chairs of the Congressional Task Force on Down Syndrome.

According to Senator Moran, the resolution celebrates individuals with Down syndrome, their families and caretakers, and leaders in the advocacy and medical research community for their work to improve the quality of life for individuals with Down syndrome.

WATCH: Senator Moran Introduces Resolution

“This month is an opportunity to honor the Down syndrome community, their families, loved ones, and caretakers and to recognize the contributions of the Down syndrome community. It is important to continue supporting this community through medical research and advocating for policies that help individuals with Down syndrome lead healthy, independent and happy lives,” said Moran.

On “X” (formally known as Twitter), Moran stated Tuesday (10/24) that he is, “…recommitted to advocating for policies that improve research and advocacy and the quality of life for all people with Down syndrome.”

You can view the full text of the Senate resolution, HERE.