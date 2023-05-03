Special Olympics athletes gathered at Erie High School to compete in a track and field competition.

For the tenth consecutive year, Southeast Kansas Special Olympics hosted a track meet at Erie High School.

More than 200 athletes competed Wednesday in many different competitions from running and walking, to jumping and throwing events.

Students from Erie High School, and both Girard Middle and High School volunteered to help with the competition.

Administrators say everyone who participates in these events gets something out of them.

“It’s one of the most rewarding games you can ever participate in. And they’re athletes just like any other athletes and they have state competitions and nationals and worlds just like any other competition for any other sport,” said Stephanie Stark, Erie HS Teacher.

“I feel like it’s rewarding on all avenues not just for the athletes but the volunteers, the staff, their peers. They get to support them but it’s just a whole different feeling when you see an athlete get a medal at the end of the day,” said Olivia Ryan, Regional Director.

Four-year volunteer Ryleigh Brant says she loves this time of year.

Ryleigh Brant. “This is something I look forward to every single year. I look forward to it all four years that I was in high school. It’s really just one of my favorite days of the whole year. I love seeing all of the participants just be so excited for the medals that they receive,” said

Seeing the athletes enjoy themselves means a lot to those who participate.

“My favorite thing the best way I can describe it for our athletes is our athletes don’t want to be just asked to go to the dance. They want to be asked to dance. and events like this they get to participate with their peers, they have their peers cheering them on and it just it is true to that statement,” said Ryan.

“I love seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. I love the age differentiation that happens you know from the little little kids to the older individuals that participate. They’re always so happy when they go home and that makes me feel good, and that should make everybody else feel good too,” said Brant.