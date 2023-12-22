GIRARD, Kans. — Due to unprecedented response, the Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) has announced it will no longer accept applications for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program after 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 28.

The decision comes as SEK-CAP has successfully garnered sufficient support for the TBRA program funding capacity for this year.

SEK-CAP is a recipient of the TBRA grant, awarded through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. It’s an initiative to assist qualifying individuals and families by providing rental subsidies and security or utility deposits. The program focuses on addressing the housing needs of those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness within the twelve-county Southeast Kansas service area covered by SEK-CAP.

SEK-CAP officials said they will notify the public when the application process and waiting list will be reopened. For more information about the TBRA program you can follow this link here.