TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court issued an executive order on Thursday declaring court clerk offices inaccessible until Sunday, Oct. 15.
The Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 2023-CC-073 to give the judicial branch time to examine the security incident. Documents cannot be submitted through the Kansas Courts eFiling System and, as a result, some filings may be extended, according to a press release from the Kansas Supreme Court.
On Thursday, Kansas Judicial Branch spokeswoman Lisa Taylor said in a press release that the court system was having network issues. Taylor identified the following systems as being impacted:
- Kansas Courts eFiling
- Kansas District Court Public Access Portal
- Appellate Case Inquiry System
- Kansas Attorney Registration
According to the latest Kansas Supreme Court press release, several additional online systems have been impacted, including:
- Kansas Protection Order Portal
- Kansas District Court Public Access Portal
- Kansas online marriage license application
- Central Payment Center
- Kansas eCourt
