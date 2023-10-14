TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court issued an executive order on Thursday declaring court clerk offices inaccessible until Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 2023-CC-073 to give the judicial branch time to examine the security incident. Documents cannot be submitted through the Kansas Courts eFiling System and, as a result, some filings may be extended, according to a press release from the Kansas Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Kansas Judicial Branch spokeswoman Lisa Taylor said in a press release that the court system was having network issues. Taylor identified the following systems as being impacted:

  • Kansas Courts eFiling
  • Kansas District Court Public Access Portal
  • Appellate Case Inquiry System 
  • Kansas Attorney Registration

According to the latest Kansas Supreme Court press release, several additional online systems have been impacted, including:

  • Kansas Protection Order Portal
  • Kansas District Court Public Access Portal
  • Kansas online marriage license application
  • Central Payment Center
  • Kansas eCourt

