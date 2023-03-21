SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Scott City are warning parents about a blackmailer targeting children through social media.

Police say a Snapchat user going by the name of Jessica Dorrell, who claims to live in South Carolina, has contacted multiple children. Dorrell is actually a man, possibly from outside of the United States.

They say in at least one case, the blackmailer convinced the child to send them nude photos, then threaten them and tried to coerce them into sending $1,000. The department says there have been multiple reports of children being contacted by the blackmailer.

Scott City police are urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of social media and to never add strangers as friends. Although programs like Snapchat may claim a photo or message disappears within 24 hours, it doesn’t.

They want to make sure children know that not only is it illegal for someone to ask them for a nude photo, but it is also illegal for them to take and send one to someone else. They’re encouraging parents to reconsider allowing their children to use social media, especially Snapchat.