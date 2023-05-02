An artist rendering of the proposed new playground for Lincoln Elementary School in Fredonia, Kansas. (Image courtesy: Tasha Markham)

FREDONIA, Kan. — An elementary school principal in the small southeast Kansas town of Fredonia is asking for help funding a new playground for both her 1st through 6th grade students, and the children from surrounding communities.

The fundraising campaign for a new playground began several years ago by the former Lincoln Elementary Principal, Tim Woodcook. After Woodcook’s departure, Tasha Markham, the current school principal, took up the torch. As the school year comes to an end, Markham is wrapping up her first year as principal. Fundraising for a new playground at Lincoln Elementary is a project she has become very passionate about.

“We have so many families that come and use our playground after school hours and on the weekends, so it isn’t just for our students here at Lincoln, it’s for the whole community,” said Markham.

Markham says the current playground is several decades old and has become a safety concern.

“We had one of our planks on the playset break and we had to immediately shut it down. Our maintenance crew came out and installed new decking from some extra we had leftover. It’s holding and will get our kids through the end of this school year, but it’s definitely time to replace it,” said Markham.

SLIDESHOW: See Photos of The School’s Current Playground

Playground upgrades would include three slides, climbing equipment to accommodate up to 70 kids, and new swings — giving kids an up-to-date, safe place to play. Additionally, plans for the new playground will allow wheelchair-bound children to utilize the play space — something that’s currently unfeasible, due to the structure’s surface material, which is currently comprised of recycled rubber chips. The foundation of the new playground: A flat, rubber surface, allowing it to be wheelchair accessible for the first time.

School officials say they’re about $70,000 shy of meeting the fundraising goal of $350,000 — the total cost of the new playground.

“All the fundraising we’ve done has been a lot of work, but I’m confident that work will pay off. It would just be really nice to raise this last little bit that’s needed,” said Markham.

To provide the public with an easy way to donate, Principal Markham recently took to the web — setting up a GoFundMe page in order to quickly raise the money that’s still needed to purchase the playground. As of Tuesday (5/2), the amount of donations made since April 23rd totals $10,265.

“We have such an amazing community here. Our families and the family members of our teachers have sent in $10, $20, and $30. But, having the GoFundMe page allows alumni that live out of town and out of state, along with those who’ve seen our fundraising campaign on Facebook, to easily donate, which we’re really excited about,” said Markham.

Ideally, Principal Markham says she would like to accomplish their fundraising in time for the construction of the new playground to be completed this summer, and ready for kids to enjoy by the start of the new school year in August.

“It would just be an amazing feeling to be able to accomplish this,” said Markham.

You can find the GoFundMe page for Lincoln Elementary School’s playground fundraising campaign, here, where you have the option to donate online.

Additionally, the “Contact” button on the GoFundMe page allows you to send an email to online fundraising organizer and Lincoln Elementary School Principal, Tasha Markham.