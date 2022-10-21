WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.

A news release from Beauties and Beasts says the property was a breeding operation of Samuel Roman, who recently had his license suspended by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Beauties and Bests received 34 of those dogs.

The dogs were released to the care of Beauties and Beasts on Thursday, Oct. 20. They were rescued on Sept. 28.

Beauties and Beasts says many of the dogs placed in its care were in poor physical health and suffered from malnutrition, skin conditions and lack of overall care. Six of the puppies were sick with parvovirus and ringworm and were immediately taken to local veterinarian offices for care.

Two of the puppies died of their injuries. One is still receiving critical care at a local veterinarian clinic for a severe fungal illness.

Pictures of a few of the dogs that are in foster, and one of the puppies who is still at a vet recovering (Courtesy: Beauties and Beasts)

One of the adult dogs was pregnant and delivered four puppies after being removed from the property.

The 34 dogs that were delivered to Beauties and Beasts are receiving medical care and will be available for adoption soon.