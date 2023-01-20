OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Lawrence, Kansas family hit the genetic jackpot, and now this rare pair of twins are going home together soon.

Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born Nov. 30 to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The girls are a rare set of monoamniotic twins, commonly called MoMo twins.

“It means they share a placenta and share a sac and that is a very rare type of pregnancy,” said Dr. Thomas Lancaster, neonatologist at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Lancaster cared for Alijah throughout much of her pregnancy after she found out she was having MoMo twins, which put the pregnancy in a high-risk category.

“Once she got to about 30 weeks there was a concern that maybe one of the cords was getting a knot in it and so that’s when she decided to have her babies a little more than two months ago,” he said.

The twins went to the NICU for additional care. Winnie was released on Jan. 14 and Wylie will be going home in a few days.

Alijah says the family is looking forward to all being together and for the girls to meet their big brother, Weston.

“Getting them back together, it was a big relief,” she said. “Just to see them like this, they probably missed each other.”