KANSAS — Restoring Kansas’ online court system is taking longer than expected – but the state is making progress.

The system has been down since October 12th because of a cyberattack.

State leaders had a goal to restore the service by the end of last week, but system performance slowed the effort.

28 counties had their access restored on December 19th. 7 were added back on December 22nd.

And 33 got theirs restored yesterday – including Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, and Montgomery counties.

One more county is expected to gain access this afternoon.

Portal access can be accessed through terminals at the courthouse.

The website will not be restored until all 104 counties have been restored.