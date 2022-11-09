WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of two men accused of sexually assaulting a woman, filming it, and uploading the video to social media has been sentenced to probation.

21-year-old Ethan Garrett was sentenced to two years of probation, with an underlying sentence of 122 months if he violates the terms of his probation, with an addition of lifetime post-release.

Garrett was also ordered to pay $2,892.72 in restitution and complete sexual offender treatment.

His co-defendant, 20-year-old David Clark was given the same sentence last week. Both pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Both men were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl while she was in an incoherent state. The assault was filmed and then posted and shared on social media.