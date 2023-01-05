TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident.

The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on Saturday, Nov 19.

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing were 7-28-62-63-64 Powerball 10. The winner chose to take the lump sum payment of $47,309,601.39.

“We have taken a lot of time to make sure that the winnings will go to the right places so that it doesn’t get wasted,” the winner said. “We know exactly what we’re going to do with most of the money, which is why we’ve waited to come in to claim it.”

The Kansas Lottery said that the winner plans to donate some of the winnings to charities and set aside some for family.

“I want to make sure that we allocate some to my family, for things like houses, college tuition, etc.,” the winner said. “This is a win for all of us, not just me.”

The winner also told the Kansas Lottery that some of the winnings will be used for enjoyment as well.

“We haven’t decided where our first trip will be but it’s being discussed,” the winner said. “It has been a dream of mine to travel, but obviously my options were limited. I know I want to go to Europe and Central America. We’re also considering investing in a vacation home in the mountains somewhere. This is all crazy to be talking about, but it is a dream come true!”

The winning ticket was sold at Cosentino’s Price Chopper 119 at 7418 119th St. in Overland Park, according to the Kansas Lottery. The retailer is eligible for a selling bonus for having sold the winning ticket back in November.