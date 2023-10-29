WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at a Wichita nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Onyx Nightclub in the 10000 block of E. Kellogg Drive.

(Onyx KSN Photo)

Officers were monitoring the nightclub from outside when they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers found 23-year-old Jaylon Pete of Wichita in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. A 26-year-old Wichita man and a 24-year-old Wichita man were shot as well.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious but now determined non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita police said the preliminary findings from the investigation suggest a fight took place inside the nightclub leading up to the shooting.

Police are determining what led up to the shooting and are searching for those responsible.

Wichita police shared these photos below and said they need help identifying the alleged suspect.

WPD need help identifying this alleged suspect (Photo Courtesy: Wichita Police Dept.)

WPD said if you know anything or have photos or videos from the incident, you’re asked to contact police, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Police plan to hold a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m. to talk about the shooting investigation.