DE SOTO, Kan. — Panasonic Energy will begin construction on a new EV batter plant in De Soto, Kansas, in November.

The new facility will produce batteries that will be used in electric vehicles.

“As the global shift to EVs accelerates, we are looking into ways to strengthen our battery production capacity in North America and meet the growing demand from our automotive partners,” Kazuo Tadanobu, President, CEO of Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., said.

The company says the batteries are in high demand, and the De Soto site will help expand production capabilities with goals of mass producing EV batteries in 2025.

“With our superior technology and extensive experience, we will drive the growth of the Li-ion battery industry, accelerate our efforts to achieve zero emissions in the future, and work toward our mission of achieving a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonized,” Tadanobu said.

The De Soto facility will be the second of its kind in the United States, joining an EV facility in Sparks, Nevada.