WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County dispatchers say that one person has been found dead after a bulldozer fell into a neighborhood lake in north Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department said the call came in around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Someone reported that a bulldozer and possibly its operator went into the water while working in the 2800 block of West Keywest Court.

First responders arrived on the scene. They located the bulldozer under water about 30 to 40 feet from shore around noon. Within a half hour, they also found a person. They tried to revive the person, but it was too late.

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

Rescuers search for a sunken bulldozer in north Wichita, May 30, 2023. (Courtesy Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department said the bulldozer is not visible from the surface. It still needs to be pulled from the water.

WFD also said it does not know if the worker suffered a medical-related incident before going into the water.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” WFD said.