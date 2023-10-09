WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The office of the U.S. Senator for Kansas Roger Marshall, M.D., is offering assistance to Kansans in Israel in response to the ongoing deadly attacks.

On Monday, his office announced that it will be assisting in helping any Kansan in Israel safely evacuate to a neighboring country or the U.S.

His office has already helped four Americans in Israel move to neighboring countries since Saturday’s attacks.

“I strongly condone the attacks on Israel and my office stands ready to assist Kansans find their way out and on to safety,” Marshall said. “We have successfully helped Americans escape from other dangerous situations in foreign nations and we stand ready to do the same in Israel.”

Any Kansans with family or loved ones in Israel are asked to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call (785)829-9000.