TOPEKA, Kan. — State and federal officials are trying to fight fentanyl trafficking in Kansas. Monday officials are creating a task force to help the problem.

The state has created a new task force called the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team to combat the fentanyl crisis. The task force will also have a new K-9 unit for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and other partners will host a presentation about the new task force Monday at 2 p.m. at the KBI Forensic Science Center in Topeka.

More than 100,000 people died in 2021 from a drug overdose, the most ever recorded in a single year in U.S. history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).