PARSONS, Kans. — Labette Center announced that Peter Smith has been named the Clinical Director for Labette Center for Mental Health Services, starting January 23rd, 2023. Smith will continue to work as a crisis therapist and providing outpatient therapy services.

Smith began working at Labette Center in 2016 as a therapist

“Pete has done a fantastic job in his previous positions with Labette Center,” state Matthew Atteberry, executive director. “He brings the knowledge and skills with him to this position that will help us move forward in our efforts to provide the highest quality behavioral health services for Labette County.”

Labette Center for Mental Health Services provides a full range of mental health and substance abuse services to clients of all ages, and works closely with local agencies to provide the best care possible. The professionals at LCMHS work tirelessly to create hope and opportunities for life change by providing education, support, consultation, and therapeutic behavioral health services to the people and communities of Labette County.