TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation named a new director Thursday.

Tony Mattivi becomes the 13th director of the KBI after Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated him for the role in January. Kobach said Mattivi’s extensive experience in law enforcement made him a prime candidate.

Mattivi served as a federal prosecutor for over 20 years, and according to Kobach, put away some of the nation’s most violent and dangerous offenders.

As an Assistant United States Attorney, Mattivi led the prosecution against the al Qaeda bomber of the USS Cole, in 2000. He also worked for the US Department of Justice in trying members of Saddam Hussein’s regime for war crimes.

Mattivi also led a team of USDoJ prosecutors in the conviction of three Kansas militia members that plotted to kill Somali Muslim immigrants in Garden City.

“Under my leadership, the Bureau will be committed to aggressively investigating criminal activity while upholding the integrity, professionalism, and objectivity that makes it a valued resource to Kansas law enforcement,” said KBI Director Tony Mattivi.