TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that new federal funding will be going toward preserving the history of rural Kansas towns.

A total of $750,000 will be used to preserve historic properties in the downtown areas of Kansas’ rural communities with populations under 30,000, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. Thirteen subgrant programs across 12 states received funds through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants, including the Kansas Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office.

“Kansas is home to many historical and cultural sites that tell the story of our state’s and our nation’s past,” Kelly said. “Thanks to the National Park Service and the Kansas Historical Society, we can protect our rural communities for future generations to learn from and enjoy.”

More than $9 million was disbursed by the National Park Service (NPS) in 2023 to support the preservation of historic buildings across the U.S. in rural communities, according to the Office of the Governor. The Paul Bruh Historical Revitalization Grant program is one of various programs Congress appropriates funding through, including the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to assist a wide range of preservation projects without using tax dollars.

The Kansas State Historical Society is expected to schedule a grant workshop in the coming days, according to the Office of the Governor. To be put on a notification list for more information on the available subgrants, reach out to Cultural Resources Division Director Katrina Ringler at 785-272-8681, ext. 271 or by email at katrina.ringler@ks.gov. More information on the subgrant program can be found by clicking here.