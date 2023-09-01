HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – This year’s Kansas State Fair is one week away, meaning we are only one week away from funnel cakes, corn dogs, turkey legs, and a variety of ways to eat corn!

“While many of your favorites will be back, vendors are excited to debut several NEW items. With so many options, you’ll definitely want to come hungry,” said the Kansas State Fair in a news release.

New featured food items:

Carrie’s Beer Garden Wagyu Gourmet Hot Dog Bacon and Bleu Burger Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll

Charlie’s Wine & Beer Garden Pizza Box Nachos Dessert Nachos

Mid-State Cookers Deep Fried Pie With Ice Cream

Deetz Concession Frozen CocoaLeimon’s Pizzeria, Inc. Jalapeño Popper Pizza

CJ Griffin Sopaipilla Cheesecake

Bravada Inc. Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn

Los Marachis Corn On A Tray

And more!

Dessert Nachos (Courtesy: Charlie’s Wine & Beer Garden) Pizza Box Nachos (Courtesy: Charlie’s Wine & Beer Garden)

Tasty Tuesday

When is the best day to eat food at the Kansas State Fair, you ask? On Tasty Tuesday!

“Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with irresistible flavors and incredible deals,” said the news release. “From mouthwatering goodies to savory delights, there’s something for every palate.”

Courtesy: Kansas State Fair

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, participating food vendors will offer food tastings for just $3 each.

Featured samples:

Kettle corn​

Fried green beans​

Fried mac & cheese bites​

Pineapple whip​

Small Pronto Pup​

4-inch funnel cake​

Cinnamon roasted nuts ​

Ice cream nachos​

Dippin Dots ice cream​

Jalapeño poppers​

Fried pickles​

Roasted corn​

Iced tea​

And more!

The fair runs from Sept. 8-17 on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, 2000 N Poplar St.

To learn more information about the Kansas State Fair, click here.