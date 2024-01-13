KSNF/KODE — January 13th recognizes National Amber Alert Awareness Day – and Kansas Law Enforcement is reminding us how serious it is when an alert is issued.

Across the country, more than 1,200 abducted children have been recovered since the implementation of the Amber Alert program…

In Kansas, 71 children have been retrieved since 2002.

Many know it as an Amber Alert, but may not know the name came from 9-year-old Amber Hagerman who was abducted while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas on January 13th, 1996.

The objective of an Amber Alert is to quickly reach out to the community and surrounding areas – letting them know to pay attention in case they see the endangered child.

Baxter Springs Police Officer Rhanda Andrews says the first 48 hours are the most crucial in finding abducted children.

“Amber Alert is when a person, a juvenile, 17 or younger goes missing. Unfortunately, we do have a lot of runaway juveniles. So the Amber Alert system is for the most severe cases. So the kids that are at immediate danger where we think that their life is in danger and we have that suspect information. So that’s what qualifies them,” said Rhanda Andrews, Baxter Springs PD Patrol Officer.

Officer Andrews urges Kansans, in the case an Amber Alert is issued, to keep a lookout for the juvenile and vehicle, and to call immediately if you see any information listed in the alert.