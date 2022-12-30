CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Miami man died as a result of a crash near the Kansas/Missouri border along Bagdad Road Friday morning.

Asthy Zarred, 21,of Miami, Oklahoma was headed westbound on Bagdad Rd. around 11:15 Thursday night (12/29), when his car left the roadway to the north and struck a tree, Kansas Highway Patrol said. He had one passenger with him, 59-year-old Benster Syne, also of Miami, Oklahoma, who suffered no injuries.

Zarred and Syne were both wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash, according to KHP’s crash report. Zarred was taken to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas and pronounced dead around 7 AM Friday morning.