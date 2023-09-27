MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 7-year-old girl was hit in the arm by an arrow on the playground of Roosevelt Elementary School in McPherson Tuesday morning.

Police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in the case.

McPherson USD 418 said it happened during first-grade recess. The McPherson Police Department got the call at 9:46 a.m. Officers and McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Rescue responded.

Playground of Roosevelt Elementary School in McPherson on Sept. 26, 2023 (KSN Photo)

The girl was first taken to McPherson Center for Health, then transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Police said she was in stable condition.

Police say the man they arrested allegedly shot a bow and arrow in the area, resulting in the child getting hit. The school district said the man was doing target practice at a neighboring property and took responsibility.

Officers booked the suspect on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500.

The McPherson Police Department says it is illegal to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, or BB gun in city limits except inside a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape.

McPherson School District’s Superintendent Shiloh Vincent is calling the incident bizarre. He says the 7-year-old girl was shaken up after being shot by the arrow.

“If you can imagine being on the playground as a young kid and then all of the sudden having this pretty extreme pain, was certainly difficult for her to have to deal with,” Vincent said.

Several other students were on the playground at the time. The district brought in their crisis team to help them process what happened to their classmate.

“Getting students back into the building, getting them back into the learning environment, back into following our protocol to make sure we de-escalate a stressful situation,” Vincent said.

Vincent, a hunter himself, is hopeful this serves as a reminder as we move into archery and hunting season.

“We feel like it’s a highlight for all hunters and others out there that are preparing for archery season to just be very conscientious of their own safety but also the safety of others in their surroundings,” Vincent said.

McPherson USD 418 sent a message to Roosevelt Elementary School parents. One of the parents shared it with KSN News: