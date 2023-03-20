ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man searching for antlers in southeast Kansas found human remains instead.

The man was looking for antler sheds near Arizona Road and 1800th Street, southeast of Humboldt in Allen County, when he found what appeared to be human remains early Saturday evening. He called 911 around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found human skeletal remains. Around 5:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for assistance.

KBI agents and the KBI Crime Scene Response Team arrived and began investigating.

They say it will take time to identify the person who died due to the condition of the remains. They have scheduled an autopsy to determine if the person died from natural causes, an accident, murder, or something else.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 620-365-1400.

If you want to remain anonymous, submit tips by clicking here.

This is the second time in a week the KBI has been called in to help with human remains. Last Thursday, hunters found human remains in Wilson County.