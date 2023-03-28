(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — In Kansas, farmland occupies over 45 million acres, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? The title of top landowner doesn’t fall on one individual, but rather the United States government.

According to Ballotpedia, The federal government oversees 253,919 acres in Kansas. That means Kansas is the third state with the least land owned by the federal government. Connecticut has the least amount of land owned by the federal government in the U.S., with 0.3%. Iowa is second, with slightly over 0.3%, and Kansas is third, with 0.5%.

The majority of federal lands located in Kansas are managed by agencies such as the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Much of this land is for forests and parks. However, there are other parcels owned by the federal government for activities such as grazing and recreation.

Land ownership breaks down to 45.4% of the land owned by the Department of Defense. The Forest Service manages 42.8%, Fish and Wildlife oversee about 11.6%, the National Parks Service handles 0.2% of land, and 0% under the Bureau of Land Management.

Overall, there has been a slight decrease in federal lands located in Kansas. Some parcels have been sold off or given back to the state. This means that Kansas has less land owned by the federal government than it did 30 years ago. Nowadays, the responsibility for managing this land is being placed more on the state government.

Largest Private Landowner In Kansas

Philip Frederick Anschutz owns 250,000 acres in Kansas. He’s the owner of Baughman Farms and is one of the largest private landowners in the country. Philip was born in Russell, Kansas, on December 28, 1939, and is among the wealthiest people in the United States. He started his career as a wildcatter and oilman before beginning several other successful businesses.

Anschutz’s fortune comes from investments in railroads, sports teams, media companies, energy firms, real estate, and more. His father and grandfather were land investors, and Anschutz followed their example. He began investing in ranches in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. Eventually, he moved into the oil-drilling business too.

In 1970, he purchased the 250,000-acre Baughman Farm located in Liberal, Kansas, for $10 million. Since the purchase, he has worked with Kansas to keep the state’s best interests at heart. While the property isn’t currently under an easement, they are taking measures to protect the land.