TOPEKA — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday $100,000 will go towards two new health care apprenticeship programs at Pratt Regional Medical Center and Labette Health which includes training opportunities for multiple high-demand health care positions.

Hamilton Ryker, a staffing and workforce solutions agency, will partner with the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship to develop the program over the next year, with help from the Kansas Hospital Association, a release from Governor Kelly’s office stated. Funding comes from the Patterson Family Foundation.

The funding will provide training opportunities for the following positions:

Certified Nursing Assistant

Phlebotomist

Surgical Technician

Medical Coding Specialist

and more

Governor Kelly established the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship in September of last year, and since then, programs such as this one have seen a large spike in Kansans joining the apprenticeships. According to the release, 4,044 Kansas are involved in such apprenticeships, up from 3,500.

The Kansas Registered Apprenticeship Program is intentionally employer-designed and driven, creating unique opportunities for employers and career seekers throughout the state. To be recognized for certification, all Registered Apprenticeship programs must include:

On-the-job training

Related technical instruction

Mentorship

Wage progression

Industry-recognized credentials.

For more information about the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship, click here.