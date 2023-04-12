TOPEKA — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday $100,000 will go towards two new health care apprenticeship programs at Pratt Regional Medical Center and Labette Health which includes training opportunities for multiple high-demand health care positions.
Hamilton Ryker, a staffing and workforce solutions agency, will partner with the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship to develop the program over the next year, with help from the Kansas Hospital Association, a release from Governor Kelly’s office stated. Funding comes from the Patterson Family Foundation.
The funding will provide training opportunities for the following positions:
- Certified Nursing Assistant
- Phlebotomist
- Surgical Technician
- Medical Coding Specialist
- and more
Governor Kelly established the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship in September of last year, and since then, programs such as this one have seen a large spike in Kansans joining the apprenticeships. According to the release, 4,044 Kansas are involved in such apprenticeships, up from 3,500.
The Kansas Registered Apprenticeship Program is intentionally employer-designed and driven, creating unique opportunities for employers and career seekers throughout the state. To be recognized for certification, all Registered Apprenticeship programs must include:
- On-the-job training
- Related technical instruction
- Mentorship
- Wage progression
- Industry-recognized credentials.
For more information about the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship, click here.