TOPEKA — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday $100,000 will go towards two new health care apprenticeship programs at Pratt Regional Medical Center and Labette Health which includes training opportunities for multiple high-demand health care positions.

Hamilton Ryker, a staffing and workforce solutions agency, will partner with the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship to develop the program over the next year, with help from the Kansas Hospital Association, a release from Governor Kelly’s office stated. Funding comes from the Patterson Family Foundation.

The funding will provide training opportunities for the following positions:

  • Certified Nursing Assistant
  • Phlebotomist
  • Surgical Technician
  • Medical Coding Specialist
  • and more

Governor Kelly established the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship in September of last year, and since then, programs such as this one have seen a large spike in Kansans joining the apprenticeships. According to the release, 4,044 Kansas are involved in such apprenticeships, up from 3,500.

The Kansas Registered Apprenticeship Program is intentionally employer-designed and driven, creating unique opportunities for employers and career seekers throughout the state. To be recognized for certification, all Registered Apprenticeship programs must include:

  • On-the-job training
  • Related technical instruction
  • Mentorship
  • Wage progression
  • Industry-recognized credentials.

For more information about the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship, click here.