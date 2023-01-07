TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Tod Michael Davis of Iola, Kansas, to a judgeship position in the 31st Judicial District. Davis currently serves as a Magistrate Judge for the 31st District.

Davis is a member of the Kansas Bar Association, Allen County Bar Association, and the Neosho County Bar Association.

“I am honored and thankful that Governor Kelly selected me for this tremendous opportunity,” Davis said. “I am committed to serving the citizens of the 31st Judicial District with integrity, fairness and respect, and to continue the high standards that our past and current Judges exemplify.”

District Court Judges in the 31st Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Thomas P. Mikulka and Dennis Depew.