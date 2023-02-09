TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced she will be taking on Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania in a bet ahead of Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Chiefs win, Gov. Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery, cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s, and mini Eagles doughnuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery. If the Eagles win, Governor Kelly will send him steaks from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds from Sunflower Food Company in Overland Park.

“At the start of this NFL season, I placed the first legal sports wager in Kansas, betting on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. Now, I’m doubling down by putting on the line two of my favorite Kansas foods: our steaks and our sunflower seeds,” said Gov. Kelly. “I can’t wait to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bring the Lombardi trophy back to the Red Kingdom – and to celebrate by feasting on some Pennsylvania treats. Let’s go Chiefs!”

Last May, Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to legalize sports betting in Kansas, estimated to bring in as much as $10 million annually in tax revenue. The bipartisan effort has helped casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues attract more business to their establishments and has brought more revenue to the state. In September, Governor Kelly placed the first legal sports wager in the state of Kansas, betting $15 – Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number – on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.