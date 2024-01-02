TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas online court system is back up and running; however, information is temporarily out of date as county courts work to catch up.

Cybercriminals hit the Kansas court system with a ransomware attack on October 12. This service allows attorneys to electronically file cases as well as allowing people to pay fines, fees, and costs online.

Court clerk offices said it could take some time to get everything updated. Officials added efforts to update the information could affect office hours but won’t affect scheduled court appearances.