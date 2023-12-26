WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three kittens were rescued during a duplex fire Christmas night.

Wichita Fire Captain Lyndell Lara says around 6 p.m. they had just left from assisting with a fire at the Independent School in east Wichita when dispatchers rerouted them to the area of 10th and Estelle. A woman living in one half of a duplex called 911 to report the other half of the structure was burning.

Lara says when crews arrived, there was smoke coming from the basement. Once inside, they found the fire burning in the basement and were able to bring it under control.

Crews rescued three kittens who were inside when the fire broke out. No one was hurt in the fire.

Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz tells KSN News the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical short in wiring in the floor trusses of the duplex.