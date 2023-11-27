TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports it assisted more than 1,000 motorists, issued hundreds of citations and responded to one fatal crash this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The KHP shared in a press release on social media its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity report from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. This past weekend, KHP personnel assisted 1,117 motorists during that time. KHP reports less DUI arrests and fatalities than reported last year.
Captain Candice Breshears spoke on 27 News’s morning show discussing preliminary numbers before the press release was release, and spoke to driving in future winter weather.
|Enforcement Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|DUI Arrests
|15
|29
|18
|Speed Citations
|1,430
|1,087
|621
|Speed Warnings
|1,012
|937
|680
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|103
|88
|40
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|9
|12
|6
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|8
|2
|2
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|1
|Child Restraint – Citations
|15
|13
|17
|Motorists Assisted
|816
|931
|1,117
|Crash Data
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Fatal DUI Related Crashed
|0
|1
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashed
|1
|2
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|4
|1