TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports it assisted more than 1,000 motorists, issued hundreds of citations and responded to one fatal crash this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The KHP shared in a press release on social media its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity report from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. This past weekend, KHP personnel assisted 1,117 motorists during that time. KHP reports less DUI arrests and fatalities than reported last year.

Captain Candice Breshears spoke on 27 News’s morning show discussing preliminary numbers before the press release was release, and spoke to driving in future winter weather.