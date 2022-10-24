KANSAS CITY, Kans.— The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on October 19, 2022, that the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will receive a portion of more than $66.7 million in matching grants that will be distributed across 16 states and Guam.

The grants will be made in support of imperiled species — the species of those whose populations have decreased so dramatically that they are at risk of extinction. The funds are made possible by the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund (CESCF), grants that contribute to supporting states and territories that conserve and recover federally listed and at-risk species on non-federal lands.

“This grant funding makes it possible for us to conserve nearly 1,600 acres of critical wetland habitat that will not only benefit species most at risk, but many other species that depend on wetlands for food, shelter, and respite during migration,” said Brad Loveless, KDWP Secretary. “We know we can’t conserve imperiled species without first conserving their habitat, so this is a great ‘next step’ towards paving the way for these projects, as well as future efforts to conserve critical habitat across our great state.”

$4,306,820 from the CESCF and partial funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, will be distributed to Kansas to support habitat conservation. $3,994,790 will be dedicated to wetland habitat conservation in support of whooping cranes, and eastern black rails. The remaining $312,030 will be used to support Kansas’ Aquatic Safe Harbor Agreement.

Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated habitats for waterfowl, played an active role in the grant application process.

“Thanks to decades-long partnerships like the one we have with Ducks Unlimited, we’ve been able to restore, renovate, and protect critical habitat for a variety of native species,” said Stuart Schrag, KDWP Assistant Secretary. “Now, being the recipient of this federal Recovery Land grant for the first time ever only elevates what KDWP and Ducks Unlimited can do together to positively impact critical landscapes and the wildlife that depend on them.”

To learn more about threatened and endangered species in Kansas – including the recovery plans KDWP has in place to guide research and management of listed species, follow this link here.