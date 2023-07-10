KANSAS — Overall crime in the Sunflower State is on the downward trend, but still has some catching up to do to reach its lower pre-pandemic rates, according to newly released data from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to the agency, violent crime had been rising in the state since 2014 but has gradually tapered off in the past few years. Violent offenses totaled 12,849 for 2022, a figure that was still below 10,000 just in 2019.

For property crimes though, Kansas has seen a steady decline since 2017, and shown a marked improvement since 2019 from a rate per/1,000 of 25.0 to 20.8 in 2022. KBI notes however, that property crime is assumed to be underreported to law enforcement.

The full 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report from KBI can be found here.