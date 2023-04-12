KANSAS — KBI is looking for answers three years after an Independence man was last seen alive.

Detreck Foster was reported missing on May 12, 2020. He was last seen alive in independence on April 12, 2020.

KBI investigators suspect foul play in foster’s disappearance. Now, the agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for Foster’s disappearance or murder.

Anyone with information should call KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.