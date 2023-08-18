WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday marks 30 years since the disappearance of Ginger May Hudson, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help.

A news release from the KBI says Hudson was 33 when she went missing from Pittsburg on Aug. 19, 1993. She was last seen by a neighbor around 3:30 p.m. outside her mobile home, which sat one-eighth of a mile north of 560th Ave. on 180th St. in Pittsburg.

The KBI says when Hudson’s boyfriend arrived home around 7:30 p.m., she was gone, but all her belongings had been left behind.

Hudson is a white woman who was 5-foot-4 and weighed approximately 150 pounds. She had auburn hair, hazel eyes and a surgical scar on the inside of her bottom lip. Today, Hudson would be 63 years old.

The KBI says foul play is suspected in her disappearance. Hudson had four young children, and it would be unlike her to abruptly leave.

“We urge anyone who knows even the slightest detail related to Ginger’s disappearance to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274. Information can also be submitted anonymously at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar,” a news release said.

An investigation remains ongoing.