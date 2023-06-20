TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced that the investigation into roughly 100 suspicious letters sent to public officials and legislators has been expanded beyond Kansas, so the FBI will now be the agency leading the investigation.

However, the KBI will continue working with law enforcement partners to resolve these incidents appropriately.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of Kansans, and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable. The KBI is so appreciative of the incredible coordination and outstanding response by countless federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as by fire departments, and hazmat teams to this unprecedented event,” said said KBI Director Tony Mattivi.

The KBI has had over 60 special agents, forensic scientists, and employees devoted to safely collecting or screening evidence — and tracking responses to these incidents, since the first letters were handled.

Additionally, 17 Hazmat teams and 12 bomb squads have responded nationwide.

Vigilance remains important when handling mail. If you or someone you know come across any letters containing an unknown white powder, report them to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1(800) CALL-FBI, or tips.fbi.gov.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to bring you more information on Fourstateshomepage.com