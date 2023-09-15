TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas unemployment numbers continue to remain low, with the state sitting at 2.7% for August.

This number remains unchanged from last month but was slightly lower than August of the previous year. The Kansas Department of Labor shows that unemployment numbers in southeast Kansas are slightly higher than the state average.

Cherokee County has the lowest unemployment rate in the region, sitting at 3.2 percent, while Woodson County has the highest rate at 4.3 percent.

For more, see the chart below: