TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers have revived a bill defining biological sex.

The Senate voted 28-12 to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the Senate Bill 180. It now goes to House for consideration.

Senate Bill 180, creates the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” which has also been called the “bathroom bill” by opponents.

The bill defines biological sex in areas like restrooms, locker rooms, and domestic violence centers.

“What’s the rights of a woman?… You’re saying I don’t have any rights? I cannot go into a women’s restroom and know and that a male won’t walk into that bathroom…,” said Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, who carried the bill in the House.

However, both sides have differing opinions on what the legislation would accomplish.

“What it’s about is politicians getting in the way of parents, children and their medical providers,” said D.C. Hiegert, a legal fellow with the ACLU of Kansas.

The bill initially passed with a veto-proof majority in the Senate, and it’s expected to gain the one-vote needed in the house to override the veto.