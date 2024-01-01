PITTSBURG, Kan. — Today not only marks the beginning of a new year – but it also comes with a big change for Kansans.

Effective today – Kansas residents will see up to 150 million dollars in savings on food purchases – part of Governor Laura Kelly’s “Axe the Food Tax” legislation.

“It’s going to give people a little more money in their pocket and it’s just on food. That’s not for restaurants and so forth. But it’s going to help all Kansans,” said Representative Chuck Smith, (R) KS House 3rd District.

In 2022 – Governor Laura Kelly signed off on “Axing Taxes” – with plans to offer tax reductions with each new year, until 2025.

Now that we’re in 2024 – the state estimates a decrease in food sales taxes from 4 percent to 2 percent for the year – which is a projected 12.5 million dollar savings for the state, per month.

“It’s a good time of year and I think I believe in another year will eliminate those sales tax completely. So we’re reducing that right now and we eliminate it completely in a year or so. It’s a tax break that Kansas right now can afford, and I hope we can do it,” said Smith.

In a press release – Governor Kelly says – quote, “This reduction is a step toward eliminating the sales tax on groceries completely, which will happen in 2025,” end quote.

“Last year, we passed a bill to reduce taxes to $450 million and the governor vetoed it. So this year will propose something different,” said Smith.

The new session for this year begins next Tuesday.

And Representative Smith already has plans to focus on taxes.

“I’ve asked them, I’m not going to get on it, but I asked to get on the tax committee and I think there’s going to be a big tax break this year. And I think that’s the main thing going up there,” said Smith.

In 2023 – the reduction on grocery items went from 6.5 percent – to 4 percent – which reportedly saved residents 187.7 million dollars, in total, throughout the year.