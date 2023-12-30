PITTSBURG, Kan. — After the city of Pittsburg recovers from a cyber security attack back in September – Representative Chuck Smith offers some hope for the future.

He tells us throughout the year he served on the state of Kansas’ General Budget Committee….

That’s where many discussions were had about the potential for this kind of a situation to occur – especially for local governments – impacting multiple Kansas residents.

He says – legislators were aware of this kind of threat being an issue for outdated security systems in the state.

“We gave a lot of areas money for updating their systems. So, it’s something we were aware of that could happen. And again, money was being appropriated there to update people’s systems. So I’m sure Pittsburg is updating theirs and I’m sure they’ll get a little bit of state money,” said Representative Chuck Smith, (R) KS House 3rd District

On December 15th, city officials told us their systems were up and running at about 70 to 80 percent at that time.

They added – the continued work with security experts and bringing in new security features will have the city back to regular operations by the middle of 2024.

Shifting gears to a contentious topic for the state of Kansas – when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade – it left abortion to be legal in the state of Kansas.

Back in 2019, the state’s court said a pregnant woman’s right to “personal autonomy” is protected by the state’s constitution.

And in 2022 – voters said no to a constitutional amendment that would have banned the court’s protections.

“Abortion is always going to be in Kansas. We’re not going to stop it. But I would like to see late term abortions, partial birth abortions, dismemberment, abortions outlawed, and some of them have been outlawed in the Supreme Court has overruled us, which I was disappointed in now,” said Smith.

The current law bans abortions after 20 weeks of the pregnancy.