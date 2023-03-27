LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 27-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man is sentenced for a March 2022 aggravated sexual battery incident with a then 33-year-old Lawrence woman.

Andreios Alexander was sentenced to three years in prison, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Monday.

The sentence stems from an incident that occurred on or about March 1, 2022, when Alexander sexually battered a woman who was incapable of giving consent due to a mental deficiency or disease, according to Valdez.

Valdez said both Alexander, the victim, and the victim’s family utilized the DA’s Office’s Independent Assessment Conference, a voluntary program overseen by a retired judge in which the typical court process is condensed using the help of an experienced mediator, who is trained in trauma-informed practice.

A Douglas County judge sentenced Alexander, who pleaded no contest in February, to three years in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated sexual battery.

Alexander also must register as a sex offender for 25 years. Upon release from prison, Alexander will be on lifetime post-release supervision.