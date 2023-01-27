TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas man has been booked into Shawnee County jail on charges of criminal damage to property on state Capitol grounds.

Photo Courtesy: Shawnee County Department of Corrections

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Terry Golightly, an officer responded to a call for a broken window Thursday evening.

“The officer arrived to a call of somebody breaking a window, and arrested suspect, whose name is Joshua Hamilton Fairbanks at 7:32 hours,” Golightly told Kansas Capitol Bureau in a phone call Friday morning.

Kansas Capitol Bureau confirmed Friday morning that the broken window was on the second floor of the Statehouse at the north wing. The window has since been boarded up and cleaning crews arrived around 9 a.m. One staff member said they needed to clean up blood on the window.

The suspect was booked into Shawnee County Jail and faces charges of criminal damage to property, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and “traf contraband in corr/care fac; Intro firearms/expl/cont/subs on grounds.”

The suspect is being held without bond.