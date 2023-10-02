TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Lottery officials say the upcoming Powerball drawing will be one for the history books.

Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery said in a press release that the Powerball drawing on Monday, Oct. 2 will be for a jackpot estimated at $1.04 billion and a cash option of $478.2 million. This makes it the fourth-highest Powerball jackpot of all time and the ninth-biggest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

Kansans have seen recent success with lottery winnings. Last week, a ticket valued at $1 million was drawn in south-central Kansas for the Powerball. Last year, the Powerball jackpot was hit when a Johnson County resident purchased a ticket worth $92 million.

The last Powerball jackpot reached more than $1 billion in the summer of 2023. The winner of the prize, which ultimately reached an estimated $1.602 billion, recently stepped forward to claim the money in Florida.

