TOPEKA (KSNT) – Love it or hate it, Kansans will be able to get a look at the new state license plate early next week.

Controversy, debate and drama over the Sunflower State’s newest license plate design has been a hot topic for conversation among Kansans in recent weeks. Governor Laura Kelly revealed a new license plate design for the state in November for use starting in 2024. The design, which received heaps of criticism from Kansans for bearing ‘Mizzou colors’, was canned by Kelly within a week.

“I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit – I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate,” Kelly said in a press release from Nov. 28. “I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

The Kansas state license plate design originally revealed on Nov. 22, 2023. It received heaps of criticism from many Kansans.

The state later released five new designs for Kansans to vote on as many times as they liked following the public backlash on the original design which incorporated feedback from the public. With the voting period officially over as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, Kansans will be able to learn what the state’s new license plate will look like on Monday, Dec. 18, according to the Office of the Governor.

Designed by Mammoth Creative Co.

Kansans responded to the original license plate design with pitches of their own for what the next state license plate should look like. Some of the designs went viral on social media, attracting widespread attention for their creativity.

While these designs were popular among Kansans, they conflicted with the design rules set forth by the state. The primary consideration for a new license plate is that it remains clear and easy to read. Other rules considered for the creation of a new license plate, which are in compliance with guidelines from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, include:

License plate numbers will be seven (7) digits.

Any phrase, motto, or slogan must be placed at the bottom of the license plate.

Any graphic must be placed on the right or left side of the license plate number.

Graphics must not resemble letters, numbers, or special characters in a way that would interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

Background design must not interfere with the ability to read the license plate number.

The license plate must have a light background behind the license plate number, and the license plate number must be black.

“Legible and high-contrast license plates are important for the Kansas Turnpike and for Kansans when they drive on other toll roads,” Steve Hewitt, CEO of the Kansas Turnpike Authority, said in a press release from the Office of the Governor on Dec. 11. “Having clear State of Kansas license plates will be crucial in keeping tolls low as we transition to cashless tolling in mid-2024.”

The reason for introducing a new license plate is due to the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) phasing out its embossed license plates in January, 2024. Director of KDOR Division of Vehicles David Harper said in a press release on Nov. 22 that many embossed license plates have become difficult to read with the new replacements helping groups like law enforcement during emergencies. The timeline for the introduction of the new license plates was originally set for March, 2024 but this will be changed due to preproduction processes after the new design is revealed, according to the Office of the Governor.

KDOR will continue to push forward with its license plate modernization project on its original schedule. This aims to transition embossed plates to the digitally produced license plate process first introduced in 2018. Delays caused by the debate over the new state license plate will not impact this process as all plates will continue to be printed with the current design until the new one is revealed and printing systems are adjusted. You can learn more about this process by clicking here.

