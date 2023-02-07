(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

(KSNF/KODE) — Lawmakers at the Kansas State House are considering legislation that would significantly increase penalties for motorists traveling 30 miles or more over the speed limit.

According to the current fine structure, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says motorists caught driving 30 miles per hour (mph) over the posted speed limit have to pay an initial fine of $195. If you’re a driver with a “lead foot,” your fine increases the more you speed. According to Kansas law enforcement, those caught traveling at speeds greater than 30 mph over the limit can expect to pay an extra $15 per mile.

In Kansas, the number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021. KHP issued more than 3,300 tickets in 2021, to drivers traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph. Last year, one driver in Wichita was clocked by police, traveling a dangerous 134 mph — which set the year’s state record for the highest speed captured law enforcement.

The details of Kansas House Bill 2146. The bill’s title says it would “increase penalties for operating a vehicle at a speed in excess of 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.” (Image courtsey: kslegislature.org)

The proposed bill (HB 2146) would increase those fines significantly. If it becomes law, the initial fine for driving 30 over would be $500, and if you’re caught traveling faster than that, it’s an extra $20 per every additional mile per hour. Additionally, second offenses would boost that first number to $750, while a third offense within five years would come at a price of $1,000.

The bill to increase fines for drivers caught speeding excessively, remains in the Kansas House Committee on Transportation, after a hearing that took place on February 1st.

You can find more information on HB 2146, HERE. To find out what it includes, you can read the complete bill as it’s currently proposed, HERE.