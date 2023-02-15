OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City metro is under a winter weather advisory until Thursday afternoon.

To prepare for the snow, the Kansas Highway Patrol said it plans to begin towing abandoned vehicles left on the shoulders of interstates and highways.

Tow trucks will begin the process Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The cars are moved to make sure plows are able to clear highways as quickly as possible during the snowfall.

Towed cars can by located by calling *47 to speak with the Kansas Highway Patrol to find out where cars can be picked up.

All towing is at the owners’ expense.