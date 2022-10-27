ERIE, Kans. — It may be years before they can own their own home — but some high school students in southeast Kansas already have experience building one.

“As we started the project, students really bought into the fact they got to help design it and I’ll admit that the design being a two-story design was a lot. But the students rose to the challenge in that they never said ‘no, can’t do this,'” said Eric Craft, Teacher.

Students were able to learn different skills while working on the project.

“Learned how to paint, you know, lay carpet down, and set toilets, vanity, and lay the hardwood floor, light fixtures, and finishing work,” said Devyn Taylor, Junior at EHS.

The construction process is more than physical work. Senior Cayce Welch talked about learning inflation costs.

“Learning about the inflation cost of the materials it was a big deal, like whenever things would be like 20% cheaper like last year and how much they’ve gone up over the years. And how that’s just the thing that you’ll have to calculate if you’re going to build a building like this,” said Welch.

Mr. Craft’s objective is to teach the students skills they can keep with them for the rest of their lives.

“The students that are that have been through this experience, typically have found something they really like. I have one that is working in a granite countertop shop. I have another two or three more there at Pitt State pursuing electrical degrees,” said Craft.

One of the challenges that turned out to be a blessing was the impact of COVID-19.

“We had the roof on and framed dried in. Went to spring break and we didn’t come back. COVID hit us. And that turned out to be a blessing because we’re now ready to sell a cabin that we have material cost are way low compared to what they are today. The inflation of the materials has added a huge amount of the cost of this building if we were to build it again,” Craft said.

The cabin will be up for auction at the high school on Friday, November 4th. An open house starts at 5:30 p.m. The opening bid is $11,000.

Before inflation hit, that was the cost the construction class had put into the build. It’s worth several thousand dollars more now.