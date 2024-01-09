Ranking of the states where animals contribute to fatal car crashes the most

KANSAS (KSNF/KODE) — A new study has identified the states where live animals cause the highest proportion of fatal car crashes, and Kansas ranks among the top ten.

John Foy and Associates analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine the states with the highest proportion of fatal car crashes caused by a live animal out of the total number of crashes caused by a non-fixed object.

Rank State Number Of Live Animal Fatal Accidents Percentage Of Fatal Crashes Involving A Non-Fixed Object That Were Caused By An Animal 1 Montana 31 23% 2 Wisconsin 57 14% 3 South Dakota 10 14% 4 North Dakota 7 12% 5 Wyoming 5 9% 6 Kansas 19 8% 7 Iowa 18 8% 8 Minnesota 26 8% 9 Alaska 6 7% 10 Maine 6 6% This data was provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The state with the highest rate of fatal crashes caused by a live animal was Montana. The state identified 23% of all crashes involving a non-fixed object as being caused by a live animal, which equated to 31 live animal fatal accidents since 2017.

In joint sixth were Kansas, Iowa, and Minnesota — each reporting 8% of fatal car crashes involving a non-moving object as being caused by a live animal. This was the equivalent of 19, 18, and 26 fatal crashes, respectively.