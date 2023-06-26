BASEHOR, Kan. — A Basehor, Kansas man credits his 15-year-old daughter with saving his life. She performed CPR in their home before emergency responders arrived.

Payton Milford learned CPR through lifeguard training. She put it to use when Josh Putthoff collapsed in their basement and went into cardiac arrest.

Paton was sleeping at the time. Their dog Gunnar ran to wake her up when mom Hailey Milford didn’t know how to help.

“She was the leader,” Hailey said. “She knew what to do, thank God because if she didn’t we had like seconds or he wouldn’t be here at all.”

Putthoff made it to the hospital. He was in an induced coma for three days and caught pneumonia.

Doctors told Putthoff he had a less than 10% chance of survival. He says it’s thanks to Payton he lived.

The Basehor Police Department gave Payton a life saving award and challenge coin.

Chief Kevin Self says it’s a high honor for an officer or civilian to receive this hardware.

“Payton, we’re proud of you. Keep up the good work and keep being strong and keep setting the example,” he said.

They don’t know what caused Putthoff’s heart to stop. He’s now wearing a defibrillator and has a couple broken ribs.

Putthoff encourages others to take CPR training.

“Even if she didn’t want to stay at that job, I’m glad that she still went through with it,” he said. “Because I probably would not be here today.”

Self says Payton is the kind of person they would love to have on the force.