CHANUTE, Kan. — A special task force created by the Kansas governor meets in Chanute today (Tuesday), focused on the challenges and successes of early childhood education in the state.

The “Kansas Early Childhood Transition Task Force” made a stop at Neosho County Community College.

It’s the first of nine stops in the “Community Engagement Statewide Tour.”

The group was created by Governor Laura Kelly back in January to gather recommendations about early childhood programs in the state.

“The order asked for the committee to take into account the thoughts and the experiences of stakeholders, parents, early childhood service providers, all across the state. And so that’s what we’re really doing here over the next couple of days,” said Dr. Dan Wuori, Hunt Institute, Senior Director of Early Learning.

“One of the biggest challenges right now in early childhood is the pay. So we know that there are a lot of slots to fill for parents to have childcare, but we aren’t paying professionals in early childhood like the professionals they are. They’re not getting insurance, they’re not getting any kind of health benefits. They’re making minimum wage and so that’s been a big barrier for us,” said Kristina Cullison, Frontenac Public Schools Preschool Teacher.

One of the commonalities agreed on amongst the attendees is the access to services or lack thereof.

“Even those that are working in the field that are kind of the professionals charged with helping to support families in this area find the system complex. And so you know if they, as professionals, are having difficulty keeping track of some of that, then the question is how easy is it for families to access these services,” said Wuori.

“Right now the state’s really fragmented on services and so me working at a school district, I have different things that I have to look into than an in-home provider, and as a parent as well, just looking for services has been so hard,” said Cullison.

The meeting Tuesday was characterized as a success.

“You know, to me, this first of the nine conversations was really good affirmation that a more streamlined system of governance in Kansas is probably the way to go,” said Wuori.

“It was really great because we could kind of see some of my barriers weren’t barriers to other people. So I could see how they’re overcoming it and then with our new learning center, we’re working with a business. So that’s going to be a good model for other towns to kind of emulate. So coming together into a room, we could kind of network with people to see who we could reach out to in the future,” said Cullison.